Season 25 of ‘The Bachelor’ on ABC Jan. 4

The 25th edition of The Bachelor starts on ABC Jan. 4. Matt James is the bachelor and 32 women vie for his affection.

After the two-hour season premiere, 24 hopeful contestants will remain.

Chris Harrison hosts.

The contestants include Alicia, a ballerina from New York City; Carolyn, a journalist from Los Angeles; Chelsea, a model from Brooklyn; and Magi, a pharmacist from Ethiopia.

Matt James, 29, played football and studied economics at Wake Forest. A real estate broker, he lives in New York.

The Bachelor is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.