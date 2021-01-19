Primetime Ratings Monday: ABC and Fox Split the Win

ABC and Fox split the Monday ratings title, ABC powered by The Bachelor and Fox by the return of drama 9-1-1. Both networks had a 1.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. Runners-up were CBS and NBC at 0.5/3.

The Bachelor shot up 18% to 1.3 across two hours and The Good Doctor lifted 20% to 0.6.

The season starter for 9-1-1 got a 1.2 on Fox and the premiere of 9-1-1: Lone Star a 0.9.

CBS had The Neighborhood up 14% to 0.8 and Bob Hearts Abishola at a level 0.6. Special Let’s Make a Deal Primetime got a 0.5 and Bull a flat 0.5.

NBC had Ellen’s Game of Games up 14% to 0.6, The Wall at 0.5 and Weakest Link at 0.5, the latter two staying level.

Univision got a 0.4/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/2. Univision had Vencer El Desamor up 25% to 0.5 and Imperio de Mentiras at a flat 0.3, then Dulce Ambicion down 33% to 0.2.

On Telemundo it was El Domo del Dinero at 0.2 and Todo Por Mi Hija at 0.4. Falsa Identidad got a 0.3. All three stayed flat.

The CW did a 0.3/1. The season premiere of All American, about high school, and high school football, in Beverly Hills, got a 0.4. A Batwoman rerun followed.