Primetime Ratings Monday: ABC and Fox Split the Win
‘Bachelor’ up on ABC, ‘All American’ starts strong on The CW
ABC and Fox split the Monday ratings title, ABC powered by The Bachelor and Fox by the return of drama 9-1-1. Both networks had a 1.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. Runners-up were CBS and NBC at 0.5/3.
The Bachelor shot up 18% to 1.3 across two hours and The Good Doctor lifted 20% to 0.6.
The season starter for 9-1-1 got a 1.2 on Fox and the premiere of 9-1-1: Lone Star a 0.9.
CBS had The Neighborhood up 14% to 0.8 and Bob Hearts Abishola at a level 0.6. Special Let’s Make a Deal Primetime got a 0.5 and Bull a flat 0.5.
NBC had Ellen’s Game of Games up 14% to 0.6, The Wall at 0.5 and Weakest Link at 0.5, the latter two staying level.
Univision got a 0.4/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/2. Univision had Vencer El Desamor up 25% to 0.5 and Imperio de Mentiras at a flat 0.3, then Dulce Ambicion down 33% to 0.2.
On Telemundo it was El Domo del Dinero at 0.2 and Todo Por Mi Hija at 0.4. Falsa Identidad got a 0.3. All three stayed flat.
The CW did a 0.3/1. The season premiere of All American, about high school, and high school football, in Beverly Hills, got a 0.4. A Batwoman rerun followed.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.