Primetime Ratings Monday: ‘Bachelor’ Leads ABC

ABC won the Monday ratings derby, with The Bachelor setting the pace. ABC rated a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. In second was NBC at 0.5/3.

The Bachelor posted a 1.1 across two hours after last week’s 1.3 and 1.2, and The Good Doctor slid 29% to 0.5.

On NBC, it was 0.5s for Ellen’s Game of Games, The Wall and Weakest Link. Ellen’s was down from its 0.6/0.5 two-hour run a week ago while The Wall and Weakest Link stayed level.

CBS, Fox and Univision all rated a 0.4/2. CBS and Fox had reruns across prime.

Univision had Vencer El Desamor down 20% to 0.4 and Imperio de Mentiras and Dulce Ambicion both at a flat 0.3.

Telemundo got a 0.3/2. El Domo del Dinero got a 0.2 and Todo Por Mi Hija a 0.4, both flat. Falsa Identidad shot up 50% to 0.3.

The CW got a 0.1/0. Special All American Stories, hosted by Yogi Roth and Spencer Paysinger, got a 0.1. A Penn & Teller: Fool Us rerun followed.