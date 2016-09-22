Primetime Ratings: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Opens Well on Hot Fox

UPDATED: Lethal Weapon opened solidly on Fox, putting up a 2.2 in viewers 18-49 while leading into the premiere of Empire, which rated a 4.1. Empire had opened to a 6.5 last season, and closed to a 4.1.

Fox rated a 3.1 on the night in viewers 18-49, per Nielsen's overnights, with an 11 share. ABC was up next at 2.2/8, while CBS was at 2.1/8. NBC rated a 1.6/6 and The CW did a 0.3/1.

Related: Fox’s ‘Lethal Weapon’ Racks Up 221 Million TV Ad Impressions in One Week

Designated Survivor opened to a strong 2.3 on ABC, after the season premiere of The Goldbergs (2.0, 11% over its spring finale) and the debut of Speechless (2.0). Modern Family rated a 2.6, up 24% from its finale, and black-ish opened at 2.0, up 33% from its May closer.

Survivor debuted to a 2.3 on CBS, up from its 2.1 season finale, while Big Brother closed to a 2.0.

Related: Tracking the Love and Excitement for Fall TV’s New Shows

On NBC, Blindspot rated a 1.3, down 19% from its season premiere, while Law & Order: SVU scored a 1.8, up 20% from the season finale. Chicago P.D. did a 1.6, up 14% from its finale last spring.

A fresh Whose Line Is It Anyway did a flat 0.3 on CW, which otherwise had repeats.