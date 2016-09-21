Fox’s ‘Lethal Weapon’ Racks Up 221 Million TV Ad Impressions in One Week

B&C has partnered with iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Sept. 18).

For the first time since we introduced Promo Mojo, all of the Big Four broadcast networks make our cut, with Fox taking the top spot thanks to its massive promotion (221 million TV ad impressions) for the Damon Wayans vehicle Lethal Weapon. CBS stands out here in that its heaviest promotion isn’t for a new fall show, but for its two-part special The Case Of: JonBenét Ramsey. Meanwhile, the one cable network in our top 5, FX, has been putting its money on American Horror Story: My Roanoke Nightmare.

1) Lethal Weapon, Fox

Impressions: 221,397,514

Imp. Types: National 63%, Local 33%, VOD/OTT 4%

Avg. View Rate: 93.50%

In-network Value: $2,323,339

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,379,347

2) This Is Us, NBC

Impressions: 215,785,772

Imp. Types: National 82%, Local 14%, VOD/OTT 4%

Avg. View Rate: 88.41%

In-network Value: $2,892,904

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $943,486

3) The Case of: JonBenét Ramsey, CBS

Impressions: 209,789,763

Imp. Types: National 72%, Local 26%, VOD/OTT 2%

Avg. View Rate: 75.19%

In-network Value: $3,026,863

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $105,139

4) Speechless, ABC

Impressions: 196,605,708

Imp. Types: National 73%, Local 20%, VOD/OTT 7%

Avg. View Rate: 88.47%

In-network Value: $2,855,022

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $694,557

5) American Horror Story: My Roanoke Nightmare, FX Network

Impressions: 158,914,705

Imp. Types: National 84%, Local 12%, VOD/OTT 4%

Avg. View Rate: 94.40%

In-network Value: $1,192,931

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $636,205

