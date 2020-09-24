Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With ‘Masked Singer’ Premiere

Fox won the Wednesday ratings race, with the new season of The Masked Singer giving Fox the easy win. Fox got a 1.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 8 share. NBC was in second at 0.8/5.

The Masked Singer scored a 1.4 and the premiere of I Can See Your Voice at 1.1. The previous Masked Singer season starter came after the Super Bowl. The season before that, debuting a year ago, had a 2.5 opener.

NBC had the season finale of America’s Got Talent across primetime up 33% for a 0.8. Spoken-word poet Brandon Leake won.

CBS was next at 0.7/4. Big Brother shot up 22% to 1.1 and Love Island grew 50% from its previous episode for a 0.6. 48 Hours Suspicion went up a tenth for a 0.4.

ABC and Univision both rated a 0.4/2. ABC had the movie Guardians of the Galaxy.

On Univision it was Medicos and Imperio de Mentiras at flat 0.4s. Dulce Ambicion got a level 0.3.

Telemundo scored a 0.3/2. Exatlon Estados Unidos and Todo Por Mi Hija both got a flat 0.3 and Falsa Identidad slid 33% to 0.2.

The CW put up a 0.1/1. The 100 got a 0.1, as did the Coroner finale.