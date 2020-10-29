Primetime Ratings: Fox Takes Wednesday With Strong ‘Masked Singer’

Fox won the Wednesday ratings race thanks to The Masked Singer. Fox had a 1.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 8 share. That topped CBS’s 0.9/5.

The Masked Singer did a 1.6 and I Can See Your Voice a 1.0, both shows flat.

On CBS, The Amazing Race got a 0.7 and the Big Brother season finale a 1.0 across two hours, both shows up a tenth from last week.

ABC got a 0.6/3 and NBC a 0.5/3. ABC had The Goldbergs down 13% to 0.7 and the season starter for American Housewife a 0.6. The Conners fell 33% to 0.6 and Black-ish posted a flat 0.6. The Con dropped 20% to 0.4.

On NBC, The Wall finale got a flat 0.6 and two hours of American Ninja Warrior slid 20% to 0.5.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.3/2. Telemundo had El Domo del Dinero at 0.2 and Todo Por Mi Hija at 0.3, while Falsa Identidad got a 0.2. All three stayed level.

Univision had Medicos at a flat 0.4 and Imperio de Mentiras was down 25% to 0.3. Dulce Ambicion got a level 0.3.

The CW scored a 0.1/1. Devils and Coroner both got a flat 0.1.