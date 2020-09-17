Primetime Ratings: Big Drop For ACM Awards on CBS

CBS had the winning score in Wednesday’s prime, with the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards setting the pace. CBS notched a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. Tied for second were Fox and NBC at 0.4/3.

Keith Urban hosted the ACM Awards from Nashville, which CBS had across prime. Last year’s ACM Awards did a 1.6 and the 2018 gala got a 2.1. The 2020 event was to be held in April but was pushed back due to COVID.

Fox had MasterChef reruns.

NBC had America’s Got Talent at a flat 0.6 and then reruns.

Univision scored a 0.4/2. La Rosa de Guadalupe and Medicos got 0.4s and Dulce Ambicion a 0.3. All three were level with last week.

Telemundo scored a 0.3/2. Exatlon Estados Unidos, Todo Por Mi Hija and Enemigo Intimo 2 all put up a 0.3. Exatlon and Todo were flat and Enemigo went up a tenth.

ABC got a 0.2/2. Comedy reruns led into the special Notre-Dame: Our Lady of Paris, which did a 0.2. That was about the beloved cathedral and the fire it sustained in 2019.

The CW scored a 0.2/1. The 100 got a 0.2 and Coroner a 0.1, both the same as last week.