Primetime Ratings: Big Drop For ACM Awards on CBS
Keith Urban hosts 'ACM Awards’ in Nashville
CBS had the winning score in Wednesday’s prime, with the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards setting the pace. CBS notched a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. Tied for second were Fox and NBC at 0.4/3.
Keith Urban hosted the ACM Awards from Nashville, which CBS had across prime. Last year’s ACM Awards did a 1.6 and the 2018 gala got a 2.1. The 2020 event was to be held in April but was pushed back due to COVID.
Fox had MasterChef reruns.
NBC had America’s Got Talent at a flat 0.6 and then reruns.
Univision scored a 0.4/2. La Rosa de Guadalupe and Medicos got 0.4s and Dulce Ambicion a 0.3. All three were level with last week.
Telemundo scored a 0.3/2. Exatlon Estados Unidos, Todo Por Mi Hija and Enemigo Intimo 2 all put up a 0.3. Exatlon and Todo were flat and Enemigo went up a tenth.
ABC got a 0.2/2. Comedy reruns led into the special Notre-Dame: Our Lady of Paris, which did a 0.2. That was about the beloved cathedral and the fire it sustained in 2019.
The CW scored a 0.2/1. The 100 got a 0.2 and Coroner a 0.1, both the same as last week.
