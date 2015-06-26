Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Brother,’ ‘Under the Dome’ Lead Way for CBS

Big Brother and Under the Dome earned CBS a Thursday night win with a 1.5 ratings/6 share adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Big Brother dropped 5% from its premiere Wednesday to a 2.0, while the third season premiere of Under the Dome took a 38% hit from last season’s premiere to 1.3.

Fox finished in second with a 1.0/4. The premiere of Boom! earned a 0.9. Wayward Pines was even from its last original episode with a 1.2.

NBC pulled into third with a 0.8/3. Dateline was even with a 1.3, matching a season high. Aquarius, which was renewed for a second season, dipped 14% to a 0.6, a series low. Hannibal, which was cancelled, struggled to a 0.4, a 20% drop.

ABC followed with a 0.7/3. The Astronaut Wives Club fell 27% from its premiere to a 0.8. Mistresses earned a series-low 0.7, a 22% drop. The season premiere of Rookie Blue came in at a 0.6, down 45% from last season’s premiere.

The CW finished with a 0.2/1. Beauty and the Beast reeled in a 0.2, down 33% from last week.