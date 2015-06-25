NBC Orders Second Season of ‘Aquarius’

NBC greenlit a second season of 1960s cop-drama Aquarius, the network announced Thursday.

The series stars David Duchovny as an LAPD officer who is hunting down Charles Manson.

The drama was the first broadcast series to be released in its entirety for streaming following the debut. The episodes were available for four weeks following its initial telecast.

“With its riveting drama and innovative release strategy, Aquarius has excited the critics, hooked millions of viewers and energized our summer. It’s no secret that the way people watch television is evolving, so we took a unique approach to how we delivered Aquarius and it’s driven some record numbers for NBC Digital and helped us reach viewers who might have otherwise overlooked a great summer drama,” said NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke.

Aquarius' digital performance played a key role in the renewal. The series is currently the second most-watched drama premiere on NBC.com and NBC’s app, behind The Blacklist.