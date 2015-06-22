NBC Cancels ‘Hannibal’ After Three Seasons

Hannibal, which is in the midst of its third season, has been canceled by NBC.

The drama is based on the characters from Thomas Harris’ novel Red Dragon, including Hannibal Lector (who was famously portrayed by Anthony Hopkins in films Silence of the Lambs and Hannibal).

The series was never a ratings juggernaut — the show debuted to less than 5 million viewers and a 1.6 rating with adults 18-49 in 2013 — but garnered enough critical acclaim to get renewed twice. Hannibal returned for its third season June 5 to just 2.6 million viewers and a 0.7 rating in the demo, airing against the NBA Finals. The most recent episode drew just 1.7 million viewers and a 0.5 in the demo.

“NBC has allowed us to craft a television series that no other broadcast network would have dared, and kept us on the air for three seasons despite Cancellation Bear Chow ratings and images that would have shredded the eyeballs of lesser Standards & Practices enforcers,” said executive producer Bryan Fuller in a statement. “Jen Salke and her team have been fantastic partners and creatively supportive beyond measure. Hannibal is finishing his last course at NBC’s table this summer, but a hungry cannibal can always dine again. And personally, I look forward to my next meal with NBC.”

Hannibal’s finale is set for September.