Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Strong ‘Don’t’ Start

ABC had the winning score in Thursday primetime, with a strong start for game show Don’t leading the network. ABC did a 0.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That beat the 0.5/3s that CBS and Univision rated.

Holey Moley got a flat 0.7 on ABC and Don’t, hosted by Adam Scott, a 0.9. To Tell the Truth shot up 17% to 0.7.

CBS had the finale of Man With a Plan at a flat 0.6, with reruns of Young Sheldon and Mom on either side. Broke got a level 0.5 and a SWAT repeat closed out prime.

On Univision it was Te Doy La Vida down 20% to 0.4 and Amor Eterno at a flat 0.5. Como Tu No Hay 2 grew 25% to 0.5.

Fox, NBC and Telemundo all scored a 0.3/2. Fox had Celebrity Watch Party at a level 0.4 and Labor of Love up 50% to 0.3.

NBC had Council of Dads at 0.3 and Blindspot at 0.2, both off a tenth, then a Law & Order: SVU rerun.

On Telemundo it was Cennet and 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos at 0.3 and La Reina del Sur 2 at 0.2. All three were flat.

The CW got a 0.1/1. Burden of Truth and In the Dark both rated a flat 0.1.