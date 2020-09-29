Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Potent ‘Dancing’

ABC had the winning score in Monday primetime, with Dancing with the Stars leading the Alphabets to a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That topped NBC’s 0.8/4.

Two hours of Dancing with the Stars rated a 1.1, up a tenth from last week. New unscripted show Emergency Call, hosted by Luke Wilson and about the people who field 911 calls, posted a 0.7.

NBC had Stanley Cup hockey across prime.

CBS, Fox, Telemundo and Univision all scored a 0.3/2. CBS had comedy reruns and Love Island at 0.4. Manhunt: Deadly Games got a 0.2. Both lost a tenth of a point.

Fox had L.A.’s Finest at 0.4 and Filthy Rich at 0.3, both down a tenth of a point.

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos and Todo Por Mi Hija at 0.3s, Exatlon down a tenth and Todo flat. Falsa Identidad got a level 0.2.

On Univision it was Medicos and Imperio de Mentiras at 0.4 and Dulce Ambicion at 0.3, all three level with their last airings.

The CW posted a 0.2/1 with IHeartRadio Festival.