Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With ‘Jeopardy! GOAT’

ABC won Wednesday prime thanks to Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time. The network got a 1.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That topped NBC’s 1.1/5.

Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time features Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer competing. It did a 2.3, down a tenth from the night before. Modern Family got a 1.5 and Single Parents a 0.9 on ABC. Stumptown scored a 0.5.

NBC had its Chicago shows. Chicago Med and Chicago Fire got 1.1s and Chicago P.D. a 1.0. Those last aired in November and all three lost a tenth last night from those airings.

CBS did a 0.7/3 and Univision a 0.5/2. Fox and Telemundo got 0.3/2s and the CW scored a 0.1/0.

CBS had the Undercover Boss season premiere at 0.7 and the two-hour Criminal Minds premiere at 0.7. Undercover Boss’s last season premiere did a 1.1 and Criminal Minds’ prior season opener a 0.7.

Univision had Ringo and Amor Eterno at 0.5s, with Ringo up 25% and Amor Eterno flat with the night before. El Dragon went up 33% to 0.4.

Fox had Flirty Dancing and Almost Family at 0.3s. Flirty lost a tenth and Family was flat.

On Telemundo it was Decisiones at 0.3 and La Dona at 0.3, then El Senor de los Cielos at 0.4. All went up a tenth.

The CW had reruns of Riverdale and Nancy Drew.