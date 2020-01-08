TCA: Trebek Doesn’t ‘Foresee’ He Will Leave ‘Jeopardy!’ in the ‘Near Future’

Pasadena, Calif. — When longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek steps down, he will announce it in a 30-second spot at the end of one of the shows. But don’t expect that to happen any time soon.

“I don’t foresee that 30-second segment moment coming in the near future,” said Trebek, during a panel for the show’s Greatest of All Time tournament at TCA winter press tour Wednesday.

Trebek, who has been battling pancreatic cancer, said that he will stay on Jeopardy! as long as he has the skills to host and enjoys what he does.

The host, who has been on the program for 36 years, joked that after Jeopardy! he will “drink.”

Executive producer Harry Friedman said he will “cut the show off 30 seconds early” the day Trebek records his 30-second sign-off, adding that when that does happen there aren't plans to take any time off from the show. Friedman, who is set to retire this spring, also said they don't know who will host the show after Trebek.

Trebek and Friedman were joined on the TCA stage by Greatest of All Time tournament contestants James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter. The first episode of the GOAT aired in prime time Tuesday night.

“From my point of view it doesn't get any better than this,” said Trebek of the GOAT. The tournament was not possible until Holzhauer came along last year because the show pits three contestants against each other and there had previously only been two greats, Jennings and Rutter.

The multi-night event continues Wednesday. "After that first match, they relaxed and their personalities came out,” said Trebek of the trio, adding that viewers should tune in.