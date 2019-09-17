'Jeopardy!'s Alex Trebek Back in Chemotherapy

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is undergoing another round of chemotherapy, he told Good Morning America’s T.J. Holmes on Tuesday.

“I was doing so well. And my numbers went down to the equivalent of a normal human being who does not have pancreatic cancer. So we were all very optimistic. And they said, 'Good, we're gonna stop chemo, we'll start you on immunotherapy,'" Trebek told Holmes. "I lost about 12 pounds in a week. And my numbers went sky high, much higher than they were when I was first diagnosed. So, the doctors have decided that I have to undergo chemo again and that's what I'm doing."

Trebek was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March and he immediately went on YouTube to announce that to fans. Since then, he has been fighting the disease and this summer, said that he was doing so well that his doctors took him off chemotherapy. He’s been performing his host duties on Jeopardy! as the show has begun shooting season 36 and no plans to leave.

In the above video, Trebek speaks about his struggles with fatigue and depression as a result of the diagnosis and treatment.

“I talk to the audience sometimes and I get teary eyed for no reason,” he said. “I don’t even bother to explain it anymore, I just experience it. I know it's a part of who I am and I just keep going.”

He also was frank about his feelings about death: "I realize that there is an end in sight for me, just as there is for everyone else. One line that I have used with our staff in recent weeks and months is that when I do pass on, one thing they will not say at my funeral is, 'Oh, he was taken from us too soon.'" Trebek said. "Hey guys. I’m 79 years old. I’ve had one hell of a good life. And I’ve enjoyed it … the thought of passing on doesn't frighten me, it doesn't. Other things do, the effect it will have on my loved ones ... it makes me sad. But the thought of myself moving on, hey folks, it comes with the territory.”