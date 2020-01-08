Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With ‘Jeopardy!’ Special

ABC won Tuesday prime, with a Jeopardy! special setting the pace. ABC got a 1.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time got a 2.4. Mixed-ish followed up 120% at 1.1 and Black-ish went up 33% to 0.8. Emergence scored a flat 0.5.

CBS and NBC got 0.9/4s. On CBS it was NCIS at a level 1.0, FBI was up 13% at 0.9 and the premiere of FBI: Most Wanted did a 0.8.

On NBC it was two hours of Ellen’s Game of Games at 1.0 and the premiere of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist at 0.6. Ellen’s opened at 1.5 last year.

Fox got a 0.7/3. The Resident and Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back both did a 0.7. The Resident was flat and Gordon Ramsay’s opened at 1.2 last winter.

Univision posted a 0.5/2. Ringo and Amor Eterno both scored a 0.5, Ringo flat and Amor Eterno down a tenth, and El Dragon did a flat 0.4.

Telemundo did a 0.3/2. Decisiones and La Dona both scored a 0.3 and El Senor de los Cielos got a 0.4. All three were flat.

The CW rated a 0.1/1 with reruns.