Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins Debate Drama

ABC won Tuesday prime, putting up robust numbers for the contentious debate between President Trump and Joe Biden. Pre-game show Trump vs. Biden: The Main Event got a 1.2 and the debate got a 2.6 across its two hours, with 10.3 million total viewers.

NBC had the premiere of game show Weakest Link, hosted by Jane Lynch, at 1.3. The debate got a 2.0.

CBS and Fox both scored a 0.9/4. On CBS, Love Island shot up 50% to 0.6 and the debate notched a 1.1.

Fox had Cosmos: Possible Worlds at 0.5, up from the previous week’s 0.4 and 0.3 across two hours, and the debate at 1.3.

Telemundo and Univision both scored a 0.4/2. Telemundo had Decision 2020 across prime.

Univision had Dulce Ambicion at a flat 0.3 and Destino 2020 Presenta: El Primer Debate at 0.4.

The CW got a 0.1/1. A Whose Line Is It Anyway? rerun led into the Tell Me a Story season closer at 0.1.