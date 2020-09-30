NBC Gives 'Weakest Link' TV's Strongest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through Sept. 27.

On the strength of 339.5 million TV ad impressions, a promo for NBC’s Weakest Link is No. 1.

Cable networks take the next three slots, with FX promoting the fourth season of Fargo in second, NFL Network drumming up some excitement for Thursday Night Football in third, and Comedy Central hyping its one-hour South Park pandemic special in fourth.

Fox closes out the chart with its promo for Next (sometimes styled as neXt), a new AI-themed sci-fi drama starring John Slattery.

Notably, the South Park spot has the highest iSpot Attention Index (116) in our ranking, meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) Weakest Link, NBC

Impressions: 339,506,406

Completion Rate: 98.39

Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 87%, Local 12%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $4,940,390

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $592,843

2) Fargo, FX

Impressions: 282,127,469

Completion Rate: 97.89

Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 88%, Local 10%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $1,961,175

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $2,736,634

Impressions: 238,479,392

Completion Rate: 99.10

Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 94%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $387,331

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $5,797,660

4) South Park, Comedy Central

Impressions: 237,033,207

Completion Rate: 97.47

Attention Index: 116 (16% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 81%, Local 18%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $2,443,079

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $95,460

5) neXt, Fox

Impressions: 236,844,133

Completion Rate: 98.53

Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 92%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,806,743

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,494,823

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).