Primetime Ratings Monday: ABC Receives Final Rose With ‘Bachelor’ Finale

ABC won the Monday ratings race thanks to the finale of The Bachelor. ABC scored a 1.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 8 share. In second was NBC at 0.9/5.

ABC had The Bachelor across prime. Bachelor Matt James gave his final rose to...spoiler coming...Rachael Kirkconnell, who stirred up controversy when photos surfaced of her at a plantation-themed fraternity event in 2018. Last week’s two hours of Bachelor got a 1.2.

NBC had two hours of The Voice at 1.0 and 1.1, up a tick from last week’s 1.1, then Debris at a flat 0.4.

CBS tallied a 0.5/3 and Fox a 0.4/2. CBS had The Neighborhood down 13% to 0.7 and Bob Hearts Abishola at a level 0.6. All Rise and Bull both got their usual 0.4s.

Fox had a 9-1-1 rerun and the premiere of America’s Most Wanted at 0.4.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.3/2. Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos, La Suerta De Loli and Buscando A Frida all at a level 0.3.

On Univision, Vencer El Desamor was down 20% to 0.4 and Te Acuerdas De Mi scored a flat 0.3. La Hija Del Embajador went up 50% to 0.3.

The CW was at 0.1/1. The season starter for Bulletproof got a 0.1, as did Black Lightning, which lost a tenth.