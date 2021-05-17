Primetime Ratings: ABC, CBS Split Sunday Win
Season finales for 'The Rookie' on ABC and 'Zoey's' on NBC
ABC and CBS had the top score in Sunday prime. ABC had two hours of American Idol and CBS had two hours of its NCIS spinoffs, as both nets posted a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share.
America’s Funniest Home Videos scored a flat 0.6 on ABC and American Idol a 0.6 and 0.7, both down a tenth. The season finale of The Rookie fell 17% to 0.5.
CBS had 60 Minutes at 0.5 and The Equalizer at 0.6, both level. NCIS: Los Angeles grew 20% to 0.6 and NCIS: New Orleans earned a flat 0.5.
Telemundo was next at 0.5/3. Celebrando A Nuestras did a 0.3 before Miss Universo got a 0.5 across three hours.
Fox and NBC both posted a 0.3/2. Fox had Bless the Harts at a flat 0.2 and The Simpsons shot up 33% to 0.4. The Great North season finale got a level 0.3 and Bob’s Burgers lost 20% for a 0.4, then Family Guy also shed 20% for a 0.4.
On NBC, an Ellen’s Game of Games rerun led into a new one, which was down 25% to 0.3. The Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist finale got a 0.2 and Good Girls a 0.3, the dramas flat.
Univision scored a 0.2/2. Aqui y Ahora got a flat 0.2 and led into Liga MX.
The CW scored a 0.1/1. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman both got a flat 0.1.
