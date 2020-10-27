Presto! truTV Orders Magic Stunt Series

AT&T’s truTV said it ordered 10 episodes of Big Trick Energy, which features a group of magicians who perform shocking tricks in front of unsuspecting spectators, amusing themselves and, possibly, viewers.

The show stars Chris Ramsay, Eric Leclerc, Wes Barker and Alex Boyer, who have been friends for more than 10 years. In one episode they try to perform magic tricks while wearing a shock collar controlled by their colleagues.

“They’re more magical Jackasses than self-proclaimed Abracadipshits, but it goes without saying that Chris, Eric, Wes and Alex are making magic cool again,” said Corie Henson, executive VP, head of unscripted programming for TBS, TNT, and truTV. “They’re charming, dangerous and hilarious. You’ll definitely want to spend the night with them.”

Big Trick Energy is executive produced by Tony DiSanto, Nick Rigg and Tommy Coriale for DIGA Studios, along with Chris Ramsay, Ian Frisch and Mark Efman.

“These guys are the real deal, as hilarious as they are amazing, sharing a bond of friendship and camaraderie that is at the heart of the show’s creative DNA,” said DiSanto, CEO of DIGA Studios. “As a lifelong magic fan (and a spectacularly unaccomplished amateur magician), I personally couldn’t be more excited to unleash Big Trick Energy onto the world!”