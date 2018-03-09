President Obama in Talks With Netflix on Series

President Barack Obama is in advanced negotiations with Netflix, according to the New York Times, to produce “a series of high-profile shows that will provide him a global platform after his departure from the White House.”



President Obama’s wife Michelle is also involved in the project. Sources said the series will highlight inspirational stories.



The New York Times said Obama could moderate conversations on topics such as healthcare, voting rights, immigration, foreign policy and climate change, while Michelle Obama could take on nutrition.



The deal could also delve into documentaries or fictional programming.



“President and Mrs. Obama have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire,” Eric Schultz, a senior adviser to the former president, told the New York Times. “Throughout their lives, they have lifted up stories of people whose efforts to make a difference are quietly changing the world for the better. As they consider their future personal plans, they continue to explore new ways to help others tell and share their stories.”



Obama appears on Netflix in David Letterman’s interview show, My Guest Needs No Introduction.