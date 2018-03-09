Norm Macdonald Gets a Show on Netflix

Norm Macdonald will host Norm Macdonald Has a Show on Netflix. It is a talk show that will feature Adam Eget as Macdonald’s sidekick, and one celebrity guest per episode.



According to Netflix, “The show will deliver great and unexpected conversation, jokes and a behind-the-scenes look at Norm's world.”



Netflix has ordered 10 episodes. The streaming service did not offer a premiere date.



An actor and comedian, Macdonald was on Saturday Night Live from 1993 to 1998, and anchored Weekend Update.



Macdonald’s Anchor Spud Productions is producing Norm Macdonald Has a Show, along with Pygmy Wolf Productions in association with Lionsgate Television.



Macdonald is executive producer and co-showrunner, as is Lori Jo Hoekstra. K.P. Anderson and Daniel Kellison are also executive producers.



David Letterman is the location scout for Norm Macdonald Has a Show, according to Netflix and Lionsgate.