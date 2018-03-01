‘Daily Show’ Correspondent Minhaj Gets Netflix Show

Netflix has signed up comedian Hasan Minhaj to host a weekly show on the streaming service. The series debuts later this year. Netflix is on board for 32 episodes.

Minhaj is a correspondent on The Daily Show.

According to Netflix, the show “will explore the modern cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity. Each week, Minhaj will bring his unique comedic voice and storytelling skill to investigate the larger trends shaping our fragmented world.”

Minhaj had a comedy special on Netflix last year called Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King. He hosted the 2017 White House Correspondents' Dinner. He joined The Daily Show With Jon Stewart, where he was Stewart’s last hire, in November 2014. He will remain with The Daily ShowWith Trevor Noah through the end of July, before beginning work on the Netflix series.

“I’ve been a big fan of Hasan’s for many years. He’s a phenomenal writer with a distinct point of view,” said Bela Bajaria, VP of content at Netflix. “He is a brilliant performer, who is hilarious both on stage and off, and more importantly he isn’t afraid to share his thoughtful voice and unique perspective. We are so excited to bring his new talk series to Netflix members around the world.”

Executive producers on the show are Minhaj, Prashanth Venkataramanujam, Art & Industry’s Michelle Caputo and Shannon Hartman, and Haven Entertainment’s Jennie Church-Cooper.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Netflix family as the country braces for another election season,” said Minhaj. “And like you, I cannot wait to find out who Putin picks this time.”