President Biden’s State of The Union Speech draws 38.2 Million Viewers

President Biden’s State of the Union Address on Tuesday drew an estimated audience of 38.2 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

The audience topped Donald Trump’s last State of the Union in 2020, which drew 37.2 million viewers, but didn’t match the 46.8 million who tuned in Trump in 2019.

Nielsen’s figures for this year’s speech included out of home viewing and viewing via connected TV. CTV viewing can account for as much as 13% of the audience for televised political events, Nielsen said.

Biden’s speech drew a 22.4 household rating and 27.4 million total households.

There were 25.4 million viewers age 55 and up and 2.7 million in the 18 to 34 age bracket.

The networks included in Nieslen’s total included ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox Telemundo Univision, NBC, NBC LX, PBS, Black News Channel, CNBC, CNN, CNNe, Fox News Channel, MSNBC, Newsmax and NewsNation. ■