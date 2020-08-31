Preschool Series ‘Made By Maddie’ Debuts on Nick Jr. Sept 13
Guest voices include Joey Fatone, Nina Garcia, Al Roker, D’Angelo Russell, Horatio Sanz and Nico Tororella
Nickelodeon said its new animated preschool series Made by Maddie will premiere Sept. 13 at 11 a.m. ET/PT on Nick Jr.
The show, formerly known as Fashion Ally, was created by Paul Rosenthal and produced by Silvergate Media.
Made by Maddie follows an eight-year-old in Manhattan who uses her imagination and ingenuity to solve problems with a fashion fix.
Alyssa Cheatham provides the voice of Maddie and Patina Miller is her fashion-designer mom. Other cast members include James Monroe Ingehart, Sophia Torres, Amanda Dressel and Ames McNamara.
During the first season of 22 half-hour episodes, a large number of guest voices will be featured, including Karamo Brown (Queer Eye); Rhyon Nicole Brown (Empire); Danny Burstein (Broadway’s Moulin Rouge!); David Burtka (Professional Chef); Monét X Change (RuPaul’s Drag Race); Joey Fatone (*NSYNC); Griffin Robert Faulkner (Raising Dion); Nina Garcia (Project Runway); Joy Lynn Jacobs (The Blacklist); Claudia Morcate-Martin (Seneca); Wanya Morris (Boyz II Men); Christine Pedi (Steven Universe); Christiani Pitts (Broadway’s King Kong); Al Roker (Today); D’Angelo Russell (Minnesota Timberwolves); Horatio Sanz (Black Monday); and Nico Tortorella (Younger).
Following the series premiere of Made by Maddie, NickJr.com and the Nick Jr. App will feature short-form content and full-length episodes. Episodes will also be available on Nick Jr. On Demand and Download-To-Own services.
Production of Made by Maddie for Nickelodeon Animation Studio is overseen by Eryk Casemiro, senior VP, Nickelodeon Preschool.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.