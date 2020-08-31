Preschool Series ‘Made By Maddie’ Debuts on Nick Jr. Sept 13

Nickelodeon said its new animated preschool series Made by Maddie will premiere Sept. 13 at 11 a.m. ET/PT on Nick Jr.

The show, formerly known as Fashion Ally, was created by Paul Rosenthal and produced by Silvergate Media.

Made by Maddie follows an eight-year-old in Manhattan who uses her imagination and ingenuity to solve problems with a fashion fix.

Alyssa Cheatham provides the voice of Maddie and Patina Miller is her fashion-designer mom. Other cast members include James Monroe Ingehart, Sophia Torres, Amanda Dressel and Ames McNamara.

During the first season of 22 half-hour episodes, a large number of guest voices will be featured, including Karamo Brown (Queer Eye); Rhyon Nicole Brown (Empire); Danny Burstein (Broadway’s Moulin Rouge!); David Burtka (Professional Chef); Monét X Change (RuPaul’s Drag Race); Joey Fatone (*NSYNC); Griffin Robert Faulkner (Raising Dion); Nina Garcia (Project Runway); Joy Lynn Jacobs (The Blacklist); Claudia Morcate-Martin (Seneca); Wanya Morris (Boyz II Men); Christine Pedi (Steven Universe); Christiani Pitts (Broadway’s King Kong); Al Roker (Today); D’Angelo Russell (Minnesota Timberwolves); Horatio Sanz (Black Monday); and Nico Tortorella (Younger).

Following the series premiere of Made by Maddie, NickJr.com and the Nick Jr. App will feature short-form content and full-length episodes. Episodes will also be available on Nick Jr. On Demand and Download-To-Own services.

Production of Made by Maddie for Nickelodeon Animation Studio is overseen by Eryk Casemiro, senior VP, Nickelodeon Preschool.