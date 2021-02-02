Premion to Use Cadent Identity Graph for Cross-Platform Ads

Cadent, the advanced TV platform company, said it expanded its relationship with Tegna’s Premion OTT advertising unit, under which Premion will use Cadent's Viewer Graph to activate cross-screen campaigns against custom audience segments.

(Image credit: Premion)

Cadent’s advanced TV platform will provide Premion with audience tools and services including first-party data onboarding, audience building, insights, analytics, reporting, and campaign deployment.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Also Read: Cadent Teams With Liberty on Addressable in Europe

“True audience-based targeting tied to real-world business outcomes is critical for marketers today,” said Tom Cox, president of Premion. “Our agreement with Cadent allows us to better understand the value of our audiences so that we can provide best-in-class solutions to advertisers.”

Premion will use Cadent’s proprietary, location-based, syndicated audience data as its primary dataset for targeting. In addition, Premion will have access to other third-party behavioral datasets from leading data partners within Cadent’s Data Marketplace to help advertisers build a fully comprehensive view of their audiences.

“For years, Cadent and Premion have partnered to bring incredible, innovative OTT solutions to market,” said Tim Jenkins, executive VP, head of audience & identity solutions, Cadent. “Through this new agreement, we can enable Premion’s advertisers to unlock even greater value from their OTT campaigns by helping them unify disparate media audiences and get a more complete picture of how to best reach their target households.”