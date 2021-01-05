Cadent Teams with Liberty on Addressable in Europe

Advanced TV company Cadent said it is expanding it is working with Liberty Global to extend its addressable advertising management platform in Europe.

Cadent and Liberty began working together in 2019 in the U.K. It recently expanded its automated addressable linear and VOD advertising platform into Ireland and now plans to move into Liberty’s European markets starting in 2021.

“As the leading independent advanced TV platform, Cadent is focused on bringing proven, scalable and sophisticated data and advertising solutions to platform operators, broadcasters and advertisers,” said Keith Kryszczun, senior VP of global platform sales at Cadent. “This expansion reaffirms our commitment to innovation through our technology partnership with Liberty Global, which has brought demonstrable success to the TV industry and our respective partners over the years.”

Cadent’s platform lets advertisers combine the scale and brand-building engagement of live and on-demand television, with the targeting and attribution capabilities of digital advertising.

“This integration delivers another big part of Liberty Global’s continued commitment to linear and on demand addressable advertising to support our content partners and provide a better viewing experience for our customers,” said Pieter Vervoort, VP product, entertainment, Liberty Global. “Cadent is providing a sophisticated solution that shows a clear way forward for TV platforms and broadcasters.”

Cadent’s technology enables advertisers to target households by using anonymized data in a GDPR-compliant manner. As cookies are phased out, Cadent said its technology lets advertisers reach strategic audiences in a safe environment.