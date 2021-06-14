Premion Expands Deal With Polk To Help Auto CTV Campaigns

Premion, Tegna’s connected TV advertising company, said it expanded its relationship with IHS Markit to use Polk Automotive Solutions data to target ad campaigns and measure their results.

Automotive advertisers using the Premion platform to create regional and local streaming campaigns will be able to incorporate Polk audience segments and data on sales, make and model, price and vehicle type.

“Automotive marketers have been among early adopters of streaming TV advertising, which has quickly evolved as a priority customer acquisition and performance marketing channel,” said Dave Marquard, head of product at Premion. “With Polk Automotive Solutions, we’re accelerating the power of streaming TV advertising to empower our advertisers to reach high-value audiences and measure true sales performance by matching OTT viewership with verified vehicle sales.”

Tegna said it expects Premion to finish the year up between 45% and 50% in revenues for the year in its most-recent earnings report.

IHS Markit’s Polk data includes 30 years of vehicle ownership history, more than 125 million households and more than 49 million new and used vehicle transactions (in 2020) to deliver an end-to-end CTV and OTT advertising solution for automotive advertisers.

“Today’s auto intenders are OTT viewers. As automotive marketers follow their audiences on streaming TV platforms, they need timely data-driven insights to target, optimize, and measure campaign spending,” said Joe Kyriakoza, VP and general manager, Polk Automotive Solutions at IHS Markit. “With this integration, we’re further empowering automotive advertisers with a more complete understanding of audience behavior and connecting OTT viewership to direct business results by driving new vehicle sales.”

Premion, launched in 2016, delivers billions of impressions for thousands of clients in more than 200 DMAs with inventory directly sourced from about 125 premium publishers.