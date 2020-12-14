Premion Adds Two Regional Sales Heads

Premion, Tegna’s over-the-top advertising company, hired Amanda Dunlap as southwest regional sales director and Tracy Kalfas as midwest sales director, expanding its sales leadership team.

Dunlap comes to Premion from NBCUniversal, where she was west coast regional sales director for NBC Spot On and digital sales director for NBC and Telemundo broadcast properties in Los Angeles.

Before NBCU, Dunlap was with Univision and CBS Radio.

Kalfas was with media agency Initiative before joining Premion. At Initiative, she severed as group director of investments in the agency’s Chicago office, managing local media strategies.

“OTT is the fastest growing ad-supported category in the media industry, and it continues to accelerate in both consumer and advertiser demand,” said John Vilade, head of sales at Premion. “Premion is the local OTT leader and we're fortunate to continue to attract best-in-class talent to take us to new levels. Amanda and Tracy join our team with track records of success in digital, linear and OTT. Their additions will enable Premion to continue our rapid expansion, provide greater access to coveted OTT audiences, and drive business outcomes for advertisers. We’re thrilled to have them on board.”