Preman Narayanan Names Hearst VP Ad Operations And Info Services
By Jon Lafayette published
Exec had been with Effectv
Hearst Television said it named Preman Narayanan as VP of ad operations and information services, a new position, effective August 1.
Narayanan has been VP of IT and technical operations at Comcast’s Effectv ad unit.
In his new post, he will oversee Hearst TV’s linear and digital advertising operations and business operations departments and help set the strategic direction for the company’s ad technology and information systems. He will be based in Hearst’s office in Charlotte, North Carolina.
“Preman joins us at an exciting time for local broadcast advertising,” added Al Lustgarten, Hearst Television senior VP of technology and information services, to whom Narayanan will report. “Brands and buyers will have new opportunities to utilize advanced advertising techniques; Preman will lead the operations and ad technology initiatives which will enable our customers and sellers to take advantage of these opportunities.”
Before Effectv, he was with Time Warner Cable Media, U-verse, EchoStar Broadband and SkySTream networks. He started his career at Astro All Asia Networks in Kuala Lumpur. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
