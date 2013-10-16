PPI Shopping CTV's 'The Social'

PPI Releasing is shopping CTV's daytime talker, The Social, to TV stations for a fall 2014 launch.

The panel talk show premiered on CTV in September and is produced by Bell Media In-House Productions. Bell Media owns CTV.

The Social features

four female cohosts — news anchor Melissa Grelo, life coach Cynthia

Loyst, gossip blogger Lainey Lui and entertainment reporter Traci

Melchor — chatting about the news, pop culture, celebrity and lifestyle

topics of the day. As the show's name implies, it also integrates

social media networks, including Facebook and Twitter, into the

conversation, allowing viewers to interact while providing "unique

opportunities for advertisers," according to PPI.

"The popularity

of panel talk shows has skyrocketed as both viewers and stations

appreciate their diversity, breadth of subject matter and

entertainment," said PPI principal Ritch Colbert in a statement.

PPI

is offering the day-and-date series as a strip for next fall, although

the distributor also is discussing with stations a possible mid-season

launch in January 2014. The show will be sold for cash plus barter.

"By

2014, we'll have produced well over 200 episodes," said Rick Brace,

president, specialty channels and CTV production, in a statement. "We've

created an engaging series that is resonating with Canadian viewers,

and can launch in the U.S. next year with a solid foundation."