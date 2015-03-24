PPI’s ‘Just for Laughs Gags’ Clears 75% of U.S.

PPI Releasing’s Just for Laughs Gags has been cleared in 75% of the U.S. for its September 2015 premiere.

Just for Laughs Gags, which PPI is shopping as a straight barter Monday-Friday strip or in weekend slots, has the go-ahead on stations from Tribune, Titan, Hearst, Cox, Media General, Meredith, Granite, Weigel and Cordillera groups.

The hidden camera prank show currently airs in 135 countries. Variations of the Canadian laugher have previously appeared in the U.S. with ABC broadcasting a primetime version for three seasons from 2007-2009 and Disney XD airing Just Kidding, which bowed in 2012.