'Power Book IV: Force' Starts on Starz February 6

Power Book IV: Force, a Power spinoff centered on Tommy Egan as he cuts ties and leaves New York for Chicago, debuts on Starz February 6. Joseph Sikora plays Egan.

“As Tommy leaves New York after losing Ghost, LaKeisha and the only city he's ever known, he makes a quick detour to close an old wound that’s been haunting him for decades,” said Starz. “What was supposed to be a quick stop turns into a labyrinth of family secrets and lies Tommy thought were long buried. One step leads to another and Tommy quickly finds himself in Chicago's drug game, inserting himself between the city's two biggest crews. In a city divided by race, Tommy straddles the line, ultimately becoming the lynchpin that not only unites them–but holds the Power to watch them crumble.”

The cast includes Isaac Keys, Lili Simmons, Gabrielle Ryan and Shane Harper.

Power ran for six seasons. Power Book II: Ghost was introduced in 2020 and Power Book III: Raising Kanan in 2021.

Power Book IV: Force is executive produced by Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. The Power Universe series is executive produced by Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. End of Episode’s Chris Selak, Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich also executive produce. Lionsgate Television produces the series. ■