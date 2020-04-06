Starz Greenlights 'Black Mafia Family' from Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson

Starz has greenlit a new drama series from Power executive producer and hip-hop entrepreneur Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

The series, Black Mafia Family, is the true story account of two brothers -- Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory -- who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980’s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country, according to network officials.

“This is a project Curtis has always been incredibly passionate about and we are excited to have him as our partner in bringing it to life,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, Starz president and CEO in a statement. “Black Mafia Family has all the hallmarks of a great drama, from the larger-than-life Flenory brothers to the deadly, high-stakes world they inhabited. This series is going to be an incredible ride for audiences around the world.”

Black Mafia Family is produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television in association with Starz and Lionsgate Television. Terri Kopp and Anthony Wilson also serve as executive producers on the series.