Pop Appoints Rees to New CMO Post

Pop, the cable network joint venture owned by CBS and Lionsgate, named Kent Rees to the newly created position of chief marketing officer.



Rees, who had been general manager of Pivot and senior VP, marketing, at IFC, will report to Pop president Brad Schwartz, effective Aug. 14.



He will oversee Pop’s brand strategy, creative and research in addition to consumer, ad sales and affiliate marketing. Rees also will lead Pop’s digital business, as the network forges new paths to engage viewers across social media and emerging platforms.



“It is rare that you get to add such an accomplished media crusader, brand-builder and digital innovator to your executive team,” said Schwartz. “Kent has a demonstrated track record of building disruptive channels, break-through multi-platform brands and award-winning creative. As we leap from emerging network to prominent media brand, there is truly nobody better to help get us there. We are lucky to have him join our extraordinary team.”



At Pivot, which folded last year, Rees help build the brand and launched its programs, including Hit Record on TV.



Before Pivot, Rees was head of marketing for Bedrocket Media Ventures, leading brand and digital marketing for a series of YouTube Channels.



He was executive VP of marketing and creative services for Current TV, also defunct, where he launched Countdown With Keith Olbermann.



At IFC, he rebranded the network as Always On. Slightly Off and help launch Portlandia.



“I am really excited to join Pop at this moment in time. It’s a fast-growing network with a lot of momentum already built. I look forward to accelerating the brand and digital growth as we prepare for a terrific slate of original programming in the near future. I love the energy that Pop brings to the brand and the viewer experience. It’s just a blast to watch,” said Rees.