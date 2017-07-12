Pop, CollegeHumor Partner on Comedy ‘Hot Date’

Hot Date, a relationship comedy from CollegeHumor, debuts on Pop in the fall. Executive produced by Will Arnett, Hot Date’s production kicks off this week in Chicago. Pop is on board for 10 episodes.

The half-hour show chronicles the social mores of dating, sex and marriage. According to Pop, “Hot Date dives into the rituals of dating played by real-life married comedic duo Emily Axford and Brian K. Murphy, two CollegeHumor stars whose 'Hot Date' videos have garnered over 100 million views.”

Axford and Murphy star. Arnett makes recurring appearances throughout the season.

“We can’t wait for our audience to watch Murph and Em’s hysterical take on the highs and lows of romance,” said Justin Rosenblatt, executive VP of original programming and development at Pop. “Through plot-centric vignettes and storylines, this funny real-life married couple chronicle relationship dilemmas many of us have faced. Whether you’re married, divorced, single or celibate, no age range is off limits as this comedy covers the relatable stages of courtship from teen years and beyond.”

Hot Date is executive produced by Arnett’s Electric Avenue Productions, Principato-Young Entertainment and Big Breakfast.

“It's rare these days to find authentically funny, original voices like Emily and Murph,” said Arnett. “I'm thrilled to be part of such an inventive show.”

Pop is a joint venture of CBS Corporation and Lionsgate.