Polett, O'Donnell Promoted at NBCU Domestic Television Distribution

Kathleen Polett and Kevin O’Donnell have been promoted to senior VP of syndication sales at NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution, said Sean O’Boyle, NBCU’s executive VP of syndication sales, to whom each will continue to report.

Polett, based in Chicago, oversees all syndication sales for the U.S.’ central region and also will be responsible for additional station group sales. O’Donnell will take on increased group sales responsibilities and continue to manage the southeast region out of Atlanta.

Polett and O’Donnell are responsible for the local station and station group sales of NBCUniversal’s first-run programming including the upcoming daytime program The Meredith Vieira Show; veterans Access Hollywood and Steve Harvey; and conflict talkers Maury, The Jerry Springer Show and The Steve Wilkos Show. The two also oversee sales for off-net programming, including the Law & Order franchise.