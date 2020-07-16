Poker Central Renews Deal With NBC Through 2022

Poker Central said it renewed its programming agreement with NBC Sports Group through 2022.

High-stakes poker events owned and operated by Poker Central will appear on NBC Sports linear platforms including the Super High Roller Bowl, the U.S. Poker Open and Poker Masters.

NBC Sports and Poker Central will also jointly develop new programs and formats. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We want to continue to see our major tournaments and poker programming reach the greatest number of sports fans possible, globally,” said JR McCabe, chief business officer of Poker Central. “Renewing our partnership with NBC Sports will allow us to further engage with both our passionate poker fans, as well as those who are entertained by the sport.”

Poker Central and NBC Sports Group have been working together since 2017, after the programmer's former linear channel folded in favor of OTT.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Poker Central, which allows us to continue to engage with all poker fans, while also introducing the game to a wider audience,” said Gary Quinn, VP, programming & owned properties, NBC Sports.

NBC Sports and Poker Central will announce tournament dates and corresponding broadcast schedules at a later date.