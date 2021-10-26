Pocket.watch Gives Onyx Family Series Wider Release as Season Two Launches on Amazon Kids Plus

Pocket.watch is expanding its latest franchise based on a social media sensation, with Onyx Monster Mysteries season two getting a pre-Halloween sneak preview on Amazon Kids Plus while season one launches on a variety of streaming platforms.

The 12 episodes of season one of Onyx Monster Mysteries is debuting on Peacock, Tubi, The Roku Channel, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and YouTube Kids, in addition to Pocket.watch’s own apps and channel.

Onyx Monster Mysteries stars the Onyx Family, who have 3.5 million subscribers on YouTube. The series, created by Pocket.watch chief content officer Albie Hecht, transforms the family into cartoon characters as they save the misunderstood monsters.

After the sneak preview on Amazon Kids, season two of Onyx Monster Mysteries will have wider distribution in December.

Pocket.watch also has the Onyx Monster Mysteries in the music business with a streaming soundtrack and weekly music video as well as in video games and merchandise.

“We are so lucky to get to work with the incredibly talented Onyx Family”, said Kerry Tucker, chief marketing and franchise officer, Pocket.watch. "Onyx Monster Mysteries is an animated celebration of everything that makes this family so popular — music, humor, adventure and teamwork. At pocket.watch, we strive to create franchises that proudly represent our diverse global audience and we are thrilled to bring it to so many people, in such a unique way, through this many platforms at once.”

The Onyx family, parents Mirthell and Rita and their kids Shalom, Sinead, Shasha and Shilo, said their mission is to “Tell the story, feed the soul. Make them laugh, heal the heart.”

“We are so proud of Onyx Monster Mysteries, and its message of diversity and empathy, which are core values of our family,” said Rita and Mirthell Onyx. “We are grateful to pocket.watch for their vision, creativity and commitment to bringing diverse voices and characters to kids and families all over the world.”