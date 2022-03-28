Pluto TV Launching 'Stargate' Channel

Movies, series featured on free, ad supported streaming service

Pluto TV, Paramount Global’s free, ad-supported streaming service, plans to launch a full-time Stargate Channel on April 1.

The series will feature a collection of Stargate movies and TV series.

Movies on the channel include Stargate, Stargate: Continuum and Stargate: The Ark of Truth 

The channel will also feature Stargate TV series. It will have seasons 1 through 5 of Stargate SG-1, the first two seasons of Stargate Atlantis and the full series of SGU Stargate Universe.

In April, Pluto TV will also be showing the first episode of Halo, which quickly became the most-watched premiere of an original series on Paramount Plus, and Halo: The Series Declassified. The shows will appear on the Paramount Plus  Picks channel ■

