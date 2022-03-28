Pluto TV Launching 'Stargate' Channel
By Jon Lafayette published
Movies, series featured on free, ad supported streaming service
Pluto TV, Paramount Global’s free, ad-supported streaming service, plans to launch a full-time Stargate Channel on April 1.
The series will feature a collection of Stargate movies and TV series.
Movies on the channel include Stargate, Stargate: Continuum and Stargate: The Ark of Truth
The channel will also feature Stargate TV series. It will have seasons 1 through 5 of Stargate SG-1, the first two seasons of Stargate Atlantis and the full series of SGU Stargate Universe.
In April, Pluto TV will also be showing the first episode of Halo, which quickly became the most-watched premiere of an original series on Paramount Plus, and Halo: The Series Declassified. The shows will appear on the Paramount Plus Picks channel ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010.
