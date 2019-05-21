Pluto TV Adds The Young Turks Network

Pluto TV has added The Young Turks Network (TYT), as the Viacom-owned streaming platform girds itself for the 2020 election coverage cycle.

TYT is a progressive-skewed news and opinion channel that will now exist alongside CNN, CBSN, NBC News, Cheddar, NewsMax, Top Stories by Newsy, Bloomberg Television, among other outlets as “channel 116” in the “news” portion of Pluto TV’s live program guide.

Currently distributed on YouTube and the Roku Channel, TYT claims more than 200 million users per month.

“Our aim at TYT is to be accessible to millions of Americans and reach new viewers who can expect authentic commentary and analysis from our vocal progressive hosts,” said Cenk Uygur, founder and CEO of TYT. “On Pluto TV, the audience will enjoy a TV-like experience as they watch our non-stop coverage of the news, politics, and the 2020 campaign, and it’s all for free.”