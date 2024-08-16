Pluto TV Adds Local News From Fox Stations
Streamers will get reports from battleground states leading up to the presidential election
Paramount Global’s free streaming service Pluto TV said it added local news on channels from Fox stations in 17 markets.
The markets include major cities like New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.
They also include stations in battle ground states like Georgia, Texas, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Wisconsin as the presidential elections approaches.
Pluto TV said it streams a diverse lineup of news from national sources like BBC News, Bloomberg TV, CBS News 24/7 and NBC News Now, as well as news from a number of CBS-owned stations.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.