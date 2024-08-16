Pluto TV Adds Local News From Fox Stations

Paramount Global’s free streaming service Pluto TV said it added local news on channels from Fox stations in 17 markets.

The markets include major cities like New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

They also include stations in battle ground states like Georgia, Texas, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Wisconsin as the presidential elections approaches.

Pluto TV said it streams a diverse lineup of news from national sources like BBC News, Bloomberg TV, CBS News 24/7 and NBC News Now, as well as news from a number of CBS-owned stations.