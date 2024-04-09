CBS News Rebrands Streaming Network

CBS News is rebranding its national streaming network, which becomes CBS News 24/7 instead of CBS News Streaming Network. Live coverage will expand as of April 22, and flagship program CBS News 24/7 debuts as a one-hour block in June.

CBS News promised to eventually double the amount of live hours of coverage on the streaming network.

“CBS News 24/7 is a decidedly ambitious evolution of our streaming efforts,” said Wendy McMahon, president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures. “Data backs up our bet on a fresh, timely and distinctive approach to breaking news and live coverage. Our audiences crave it, and we’re in the best position to deliver it.”

The flagship program, which CBS News calls a “whip-around newscast,” promises to capture what’s happening across the globe in real time. “The CBS News 24/7 newscast will be the backbone of the stream’s 24/7 promise, offering best-in-class storytelling combined with on-the-ground reporting and a behind-the-scenes look at how the coverage comes together,” CBS News said.

Augmented and virtual reality tech will provide the newscast with context and clarity. It has not yet been given a time slot.

America Decides will stream Monday-Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m. ET starting April 22. Primetime with John Dickerson will be renamed The Daily Report with John Dickerson, and will stream Monday-Thursday 6-7 p.m. Later this spring, it extends to 90 minutes. Dickerson is CBS News chief political analyst and senior national correspondent.

“Our commitment is to mirror on the stream the same level of world-class reporting and analysis that CBS News viewers expect from our television broadcasts,” said CBS News president Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews. “The expansion of John Dickerson’s program, America Decides, and the upcoming CBS News Confirmed show are just a few of the ways in which we are driving the next generation of viewers to this high-quality reporting that sets CBS News apart.”

CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures held a town hall meeting April 9, with executives, including McMahon and Ciprian-Matthews, sharing thoughts on community journalism, CBS News Confirmed and “Eye on America”, among other topics.

CBS News 24/7 will introduce a late-night show this spring called CBS News Roundup. It will air at 1 a.m.

CBS News Confirmed, which will report on misinformation, debuts this summer. CBS News debuted its Confirmed fact-checking department late last year.

CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell continues to stream weeknights at 10 p.m. ET.