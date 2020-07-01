‘Plus Life’ Goes National on ABC’s Localish Net

Plus Life, a positive lifestyle program hosted by KABC-TV Los Angeles entertainment reporter Karl Schmid, is going national on ABC’s Localish network starting July 12.

Karl Schmid (Image credit: Plus Life)

The show is produced by AO Media, with Schmid, Brent Zacky and Mike Spierer serving as executive producers.

“Localish Network thrives on feel-good content that touches numerous communities across the nation,” said Jennifer Mitchell, senior VP of content development for ABC Owned Television stations. “We are pleased to add Plus Life as a weekly program that delivers a positive and uplifting message, that encourages and guides individuals on how they can live their best life.”

Schmid created Plus Life in 2019 as a vehicle to destigmatize HIV through interviews and candid conversations about sex and health. Past guests have included Dr. Anthony Fauci, Greg Louganis and Steven Canals.

Karl Schmid interviews Dr. Anthony Fauci (Image credit: Plus Life)

Short-form Plus Life content has generated more than 3 million views across its channels and grew 38% from first quarter to second quarter on online channels including Facebook and Snapchat.

The premiere 30-minute episode of Plus Life, the TV series, features Andrew Bell, lead singer of Erasure, who gets real about making music, living life and overcoming challenges. Then, personal trainer and comedian Marvin Telp does a virtual workout with Plus Life fitness expert Raif Derazzi, while Plus Life medical expert Dr. Anu Seshadri brings us Shelly Lorusso, the founder of The Olivia Hope Foundation, about its fight to end childhood cancer. Finally, Ted Torres from Chef Wanted shows how to prepare pan-seared branzino with roasted asparagus and sweet plantains.

“The Plus Life television series is all about finding unexpected ways to live life to the fullest, which is more important than ever before,” said Schmid. “Each episode will entertain, inspire and uplift our viewers, with easy takeaway and fun ideas for anyone to make their days a little brighter.”

Localish is ABC’s digital network using mostly upbeat stories from its local stations.