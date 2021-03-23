‘Pig Royalty’ on Discovery Plus May 23

Pig Royalty, a look at pig shows in Texas, premieres on Discovery and Discovery Plus March 23. The series looks at the rivalry between two families: the Baleros, who have reigned supreme for years, and the Rihns, who plan to be the next great pig dynasty.

“The two families crisscross Texas, competing for the ultimate prizes: money; scholarships; big, shiny belt buckles that ‘crown’ you the winner; and all the bragging rights that go with them,” said Discovery. “Don’t let the southern smiles and hospitality fool you -- the stakes are high and family legacies, reputations and thousands of dollars are on the line. May the best pig win!”

Pig Royalty depicts the families practicing with their prized pigs. Audiences meet pig show coaches and “pig parents,” including Michelle Balero, and her daughters McKayla, McKenzie and McCall.

The Rihns, meanwhile, are headed up by Jodi, who gets the most out of daughters Kammi and Keylie and son Kannen.

The series streams on Discovery Plus and airs for two weeks on Discovery.

Pig Royalty is produced for discovery+ by Hot Snakes Media. For Hot Snakes, Eric Evangelista, Shannon Evangelista, Erik Kesten and Benjamin Ringe are executive producers. For Animal Planet, Erin Wanner is executive producer.