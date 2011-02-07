Philbin's Announcement Boosts 'Live!' Ratings

As with most other shows in daytime, Disney/ABC’s

Live! With Regis and Kelly isn’t the ratings powerhouse

it once was, but Regis Philbin can still attract

a crowd. After Philbin announced live on his show

on Jan. 18 that this will be his final season, ratings

for both Live! and the entertainment magazines that

covered the news shot up.

In the week ended Sunday, Jan. 23, Live! improved

3% to a season-high 3.0 live plus same-day household

rating, according to Nielsen. On announcement

day, the show’s ratings were up even more, hitting a

3.1. Live! also finished out the week with a kick, moving

up to a 3.2 when the show was guest-hosted by

movie star Ashton Kutcher, on hand to promote his

new romantic comedy No Strings Attached.