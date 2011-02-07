Philbin's Announcement Boosts 'Live!' Ratings
As with most other shows in daytime, Disney/ABC’s
Live! With Regis and Kelly isn’t the ratings powerhouse
it once was, but Regis Philbin can still attract
a crowd. After Philbin announced live on his show
on Jan. 18 that this will be his final season, ratings
for both Live! and the entertainment magazines that
covered the news shot up.
In the week ended Sunday, Jan. 23, Live! improved
3% to a season-high 3.0 live plus same-day household
rating, according to Nielsen. On announcement
day, the show’s ratings were up even more, hitting a
3.1. Live! also finished out the week with a kick, moving
up to a 3.2 when the show was guest-hosted by
movie star Ashton Kutcher, on hand to promote his
new romantic comedy No Strings Attached.
