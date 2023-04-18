Phil Reed Joins KHBS-KHOG Morning Show in Fort Smith-Fayetteville

Phil Reed has been named weekday morning co-anchor at KHBS-KHOG in Fort Smith-Fayetteville, Arkansas. He joins anchor Yuna Lee and weather anchor Majestic Storm weekdays at 4:30-7 a.m. on 40/29 News Sunrise, then slides over to The Arkansas CW from 7 to 8.

Reed starts this week. He joined the 40/29 news team as an anchor-reporter in August of 2022 from KCRG Cedar Rapids. Reed also reported at WTVO/WQRF in Rockford, Illinois.

“Phil’s energy and personality will be a great addition to the weekday morning anchor desk,” said 40/29 News Director Colleen Clement. “Phil’s willingness to go the extra mile stands out, and I’m confident he’ll bring that same commitment to Sunrise.”

KHBS-KHOG, an ABC-CW pair, are part of Hearst Television. Fort Smith-Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, in northwest Arkansas, is DMA No. 97.

Reed is from Chicago and graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in journalism. In college, he worked at the Northern Television Center as a reporter and producer where he also shot interviews and covered sports for Top Shelf Sports.