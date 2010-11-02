'Phil,' 'Rachael' and 'Millionaire' All Hit Season Highs

Three

syndie strips -- Dr. Phil, Rachael Ray and Who Wants to be a Millionaire -- scored new season highs in the week

ending Oct. 24. Otherwise, it was a tough week for syndies, many of which were

preempted by five days of baseball playoffs, or were affected by Fox's dispute

with Cablevision over retransmission consent fees, particularly in New York.

CBS

Television Distribution's Dr. Phil reclaimed second

place among the veteran talkers, improving 13% to a 2.6 live plus same day

household ratings average, according to Nielsen Media Research. That's the show's

highest rating since last May. Phil's

best showing of the week came from an episode on controlling spouses, which

took ratings up 22% to a 2.8 on Oct. 18. CTD's Rachael Ray climbed 7% to a 1.6, cooking its highest ratings in 23

weeks, after getting a 20% ratings boost from an appearance by The View's Whoopi Goldberg on Oct. 18.



The

only other talk gainers were CTD's Oprah,

which remaining at the top of both talkers and daytime, jumping 6% to a 5.2,

and Sony's Dr. Oz, which tacked on 5%

to claim a fourth place 2.3. Disney-ABC's Live

with Regis and Kelly, Warner Bros.' Ellen

DeGeneres, NBC Universal's Maury,

CTD's The Doctors, NBCU's Steve Wilkos and NBCU's Jerry Springer all were flat at a 2.4,

2.0, 2.0, 1.7, 1.3 and 1.3, respectively. In last place, Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams was the lone talk show to

decline, decreasing 9% to a 1.0.

Among

the games, Disney-ABC's Who Wants to be a

Millionaire gained 10% a 2.3, its best performance in nine weeks. CTD's Wheel of Fortune remained syndication's

top show and top game, but dipped 5% to a 6.1. In second place, CTD's Jeopardy! fell 2% to a 5.4. Debmar-Mercury's

Family Feud was flat at a 1.5, while Twentieth's

Are You Smarter than a Fifth Grader trailed

the field at an unchanged 0.9.



Warner

Bros.' TMZ took syndication's biggest

hit due to the Fox-Cablevision dispute, sinking 17% to a 1.5 household average,

the show's lowest rating ever and the first time the magazine has landed in

last place in the genre. TMZ lost 70%

of its overnight rating on WNYW in New York, which wasn't being shown on the Cablevision

cable systems that cover more than 40% of the New York market.



The other

magazines all were unchanged from the previous week. CTD's leader, Entertainment Tonight, remained at a 3.9,

while CTD's second-place Inside Edition

was at a 2.8. CTD's The Insider and NBCU's

Access Hollywood remained deadlocked

for the fourth week in a row at a 1.8. Warner Bros.' Extra was steady at a 1.6 in households and gained 20% among young

women 18-34, while Warner Bros.' Extra

Weekend continued its surge, gaining 33% from last year to a 1.2 after

holding firm week to week.

CTD's Swift Justice with Nancy Grace also took

a hit due to the Cablevision dispute, but managed to hold steady at a 1.3,

despite losing 70% of its New York audience. Among the other first-run rookie

strips, Sony's Nate Berkus dropped

back 10% to a 0.9, tying Twentieth's Don't

Forget the Lyrics, which grew 13% to a 0.9. Litton's Judge Karen's Court, cleared in 70% of the country, fell 14% to a

0.6, while Entertainment Studios' America's

Court with Judge Ross was flat at a 0.4.

Twentieth's

How I Met Your Mother continued to

lead the new off-net and off-cable strips, but dipped 4% to a 2.2. Warner Bros.'

New Adventures of Old Christine and Debmar-Mercury's

Meet the Browns each were flat at a

1.3 and 1.2, respectively. Debmar-Mercury's E!

True Hollywood Story advanced 14% to a 0.8, tying Disney-ABC's Ugly Betty, which was unchanged at a

0.8. Warner Bros.' off-HBO Curb Your

Enthusiasm recovered 17% to a 0.7, tying its off-HBO sibling Entourage, which was flat. NBCU's off-Bravo

Real Housewives held firm at a 0.5.



Among

the veteran court shows, CTD's Judge Judy

stayed steady at a 4.3. CTD's Judge Joe

Brown and Warner Bros.' People's

Court remained tied, each slipping 5% to a 1.9. Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis rose 7% to a 1.6. Twentieth's

Judge Alex and Divorce Court and Warner Bros.' Judge

Jeanine Pirro all were unchanged at a 1.3, 1.2 and 0.9, respectively.

NBCU's off-net

sitcom, The Office, leapt 91% to a

4.2, after getting a ratings bump from its new lead-in on TBS, Major League

Baseball's playoff games. Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men, with star Charlie

Sheen back in hot water, remained on top with a 5.2, but lost 4% from the prior

week. In third place, Twentieth's Family

Guy was flat at a 3.0. Warner Bros.' My

Wife and Kids jumped 8% to a 2.6, moving up to tie CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond, which faded 7%.

Warner Bros.' George Lopez dipped 4%

to a 2.3, while Sony's Seinfeld

stumbled to a new season-low 2.2 after falling 8% and landing in a tie with Twentieth's

unchanged King of the Hill.